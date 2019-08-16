Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Blogger, Kemi Olunloyo on Friday stirred a controversy when she said people calling Nigeria a zoo will never make it to heaven.Olunloyo, on her twitter page also said people calling Miyetti Allah a terror group would also not make it to heaven.She added that Nigerians who attached Fulani to killer herdsmen would miss out of heaven.The controversial blogger stated that those who said Nigeria’s money educated her and those calling her ‘Kem Kem’ a slang she hated, would not make it to heaven.She wrote: “YOU WILL NEVER MAKE HEAVEN IF YOU:1. Call Nigeria a Zoo🇳🇬🐅🐊🐘2. Call Miyetti Allah a terror group3. Attach Fulani to killer herdsmen🐂🇳🇬4. Say Nigeria’s money educated meabroad🇺🇸🇬🇧5. Call me Kem Kem a slang I hate😡😡👎HELL AWAITS YOU👹👿”