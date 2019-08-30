Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Olamide Adedeji a.k.a Baddosneh has unveiled a new song titled ‘Pawon’. The eclectic rapper has been promoting the song on his Instagram page by sharing videos of sexy ladies shaking their bum.Amazingly, men who have been captivated by these sensual videos have been sending him romantic messages thinking he is a female.Baddo in a video shared on his Instagram page has rained curses on such men.The singer further warned them to stop sending him such messages, adding that he has been posting these videos just to promote the song.‘Pawon’, which was released in the early hours of Wednesday, is now making the rounds across social media platforms.In the song, Olamide lavishes his love interest with pleasantries, promising her the entire world.