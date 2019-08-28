 Video: Gombe Ex-Gov Dankwambo convoy ‘foils’ kidnap attempt on Abuja Kaduna road | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » Video: Gombe Ex-Gov Dankwambo convoy ‘foils’ kidnap attempt on Abuja Kaduna road

10:44 AM 0 ,
A+ A-

Ex-Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo’s convoy runs into Kidnappers along Abuja Kaduna road on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, kidnappers blocked the Abuja Kaduna Road at about 4.35pm on Tuesday while former Gombe Governor Dankwambo was on his way to Abuja.

The policemen in Dankwambo’s convoy, however, chased them away.

Watch video:



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top