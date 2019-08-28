kidnappers blocked the Abuja Kaduna Road at about 4.35pm on Tuesday while former Gombe Governor Dankwambo was on his way to Abuja. His policemen chased them away and found out that the kidnappers went away with about 7 people. pic.twitter.com/pvPbV8bbfo — ADA Mazi (@AdaaMazii) August 28, 2019

Ex-Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo’s convoy runs into Kidnappers along Abuja Kaduna road on Tuesday evening.According to reports, kidnappers blocked the Abuja Kaduna Road at about 4.35pm on Tuesday while former Gombe Governor Dankwambo was on his way to Abuja.The policemen in Dankwambo’s convoy, however, chased them away.Watch video: