



The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed Muslims across the country to look out for the new moon of Dhu’l-Hijjah 1440 A.H today.





The new moon will usher in the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.





A statement by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in the Sultanate Council, Prof Sambo Wali Junaidu, advised Muslims to report the sighting of the moon to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Dhu’l-Hijjah 1440 A.H on August 1 and report to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar III,” it read.





The statement added: “May Allah (SWT) help us in the discharge of this religious duty. Amen.”