Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has confirmed the release of six out of nine members of the ‘Revolution Now’ movement arrested by security forces in Lagos.The protesters had stormed the streets of Lagos on Monday to protest against bad governance by the political class.The protest was championed by Omoyele Sowore, the detained leader of the ‘Revolution Now’ movement and National Chairman of the African Action Congress, AAC, currently held by the Department of State Services, DSS, for alleged treason.Speaking to newsmen, Effiong said the nine arrested protesters were arraigned on Tuesday morning but only six were granted bail by the court.Effiong, who is Sowore’s counsel and AAC National Legal Adviser, said: “As I speak to you, about 60 of ‘Revolution Now’ protesters have been arrested nationwide.“Some were arraigned in court. I can confirm to you that in Lagos, six out of nine who were arrested on Monday were arraigned today and granted bail.”He further insisted that his client be arraigned or released also from the DSS custody rather than denied his fundamental rights indefinitely.He said, “Sowore has to be released. Until he is released, the agitation is going to continue. We are not going to compromise on that. We are not going to be intimidated by anybody.“We are insisting that his rights and those of other ‘Revolution Now’ protesters be restored immediately.”