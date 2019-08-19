Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested five people in Sunday’s clash between Yoruba and Hausa at Oke-Odo Market, Lagos State.Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said at about 10.00am on Sunday, one Alhaji Adekunle Habib of Ile-Epo Market reported at Oke Ode Police Station that there was a misunderstanding between one Hausa scavenger and an Area Boy from Yoruba ethnic group.“The area boy was carrying some goods on his head and was pushed by the Hausa boy in error and the goods fell down. Arguments ensued between the two parties which led to exchange of blows. Friends of the two parties joined in solidarity fight and other miscreants took advantage of the moment to steal and loot.“They blocked Lagos/Abeokuta express way. What started as a fight between two miscreants almost snowballed into ethnic crises, if not for the timely intervention of the Police. Police teams from Oke Odo Division were the initial responders. The Command sent reinforcements from the Operations Department, Rapid Response Squads, Taskforce, Tactical Units and Police Mobile Force. Divisions within the Area Command equally send reinforcements.“The situation was brought under control and traffic cleared. No dead recorded but four persons sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving medical attention. Five suspects namely, Kabiru Mohammed m’, Kabiru Adamu ‘m’, Bashiru Mohammed ‘m, Saliu Madu ‘m’ and Yusuf Amuda ‘m’ were arrested in connection with the breach of peace.“Normalcy has been restored and patrols are ongoing in the affected areas. Suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.