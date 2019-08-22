Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Minister of Communication, Dr. Isah Pantami, on Wednesday charged the members of staff of the ministry to work hard, take their duties seriously and shun tribalism.Pantami gave the charge while addressing the management and members of staff of the ministry when he assumed office on Wednesday in Abuja.He enjoined the members of staff to come together as one, to deliver the ministry’s mandate.The minister also assured that agencies under the ministry would be motivated to deliver their own mandate.“The responsibility is not mine alone, we must come together as brothers and sisters to deliver our mandate.“If we do what is right, history will be very kind to us. But if we betray the trust given to us, history will not be kind to us.“We know the mandate of every agency under the minstry and we know the role that the ministry should play.“Each and every agency will be motivated to deliver its own mandate and the ministry as well will do its work.The minister said that the ministry had a lot of challenges in the ICT sector and he is prepared to tackle them to move the sector forward.He disclosed that there would be a two-day retreat by the ministry to discuss and proffer solutions to all the challenges, and articulate his policies directive.The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Istifanus Fuktu welcomed the minister and urged him to frontally confront the challenges been faced in the ministry.He also called on the workers of the ministry to be law abiding and to work diligently in order to achieve the best for the government.