Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Organised labour and the Federal Government will today meet to resume negotiation over the modalities for the implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage.Labour, through the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, has been negotiating with the Federal Government since June 6, 2019.The Secretary of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, Alade Lawal, confirmed this to ThePunch on Thursday,Lawan noted that labour was optimistic that the meeting would resolve pending differences and spell a new direction towards ending the controversy surrounding negotiation.“We are hoping that we can see the end of the problems surrounding negotiation. We also call on workers to be patient,” he added.