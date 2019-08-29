Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

When Annie Idibia decided to show off the scar from the Caesarean section she underwent during child delivery, little did she know that she would be slammed on social media.The Nollywood actress and wife of 2face Idibia shared a picture of herself clad in a blue bikini on Wednesday.The picture has elicited a myriad of reactions from Nigerians on social media. While some applauded her courage, others simply bashed her.A certain social media user wrote:” I love her with the scars , no airbrush and picture perfect”Kazzamaks wrote:”Not okay, seeing the CS scar not okay.You would have worn a better bikini that would cover you a little bit”Another user who bears the name Ama4edem wrote:”Please buy bikinis that covers that part of your tummy. Childbearing can do a lot to our once beautiful figure”.Reacting to the bashings, Annie said:”So proud of the imperfections, the scar and stretch marks from my two CS.”