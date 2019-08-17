



Former president Goodluck Jonathan has spoken on his activities after leaving office as Nigeria’s leader.





Jonathan disclosed that he had been promoting peace and supporting efforts toward consolidating democracy in Africa.





He stated this while delivering his speech at the International Leadership Conference in Seoul, South Korea.





In a post on his Facebook page on Friday, the ex-president added that he draws strength and inspiration from being a peaceful personality.

He said: “The idea of peaceful living is an ideal from which I drew strength and inspiration as a public servant in my country. It is the philosophy to which I have committed myself since leaving office as president of Nigeria in 2015.





“Promoting peace and supporting efforts toward consolidating democracy in Africa is a commitment to which I will continue to apply my time.





“My approach to this cause is to continue to work with all well-meaning citizens of the world who share the view that the people’s happiness derives from a culture of good governance.





“Such happiness and the attendant sense of belonging comes principally from the citizen’s confidence in those who govern and how they govern.”

