The number of Nigerian pilgrims, who have died while performing the 2019 Hajj in Saudi Arabia has risen to nine, the Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Dr Ibrahim Kana, has announced.Kana made the announcement in Muna while briefing journalists on activities of the medical team of NAHCON for the pilgrims.The latest pilgrim to die was from Lagos State.Kana said, “The deceased, a Lagos State pilgrim, collapsed at Jamrat and brought to the hospital in Muna but died, she was hypertensive.”Speaking with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria in Muna on the issue earlier, the Lagos State Amir Hajj, Alhaji AbdulLateef Abdulkarim, identified the deceased as Alhaja Folashade Lawal.He said that the late Lawal hailed from Oshodi Local Government Area of the state, noting that she slumped at 3:00 a.m. while heading to Jamrat to throw stones at the devil.Throwing stone at the three devils is one of the Islamic rites towards acceptable hajj.The chairman of the team said that the commission opened 21 field offices in Muna with adequate drugs and ambulances.He identified cough and hypertension as some of the health challenges presented by patients.Meanwhile, Nigerian pilgrims have begun buying and selling after Arafat and Eid-el- Kabir.NAN correspondent, who visited Nigerian camp in Muna reports that many pilgrims, mostly women, were seen buying women wears and other gift items, they claimed were meant for their families and friends at home.Others, however, devoted their time to accomplishing the remaining rites such as stone throw at the three devils and special prayer.Pilgrims, who will spend three days to accomplish religious rites in Muna were expected to move to the Grand Mosque, Makkah on Tuesday to complete the remaining rites to ensure an acceptable hajj.According to sources from NAHCON, August 17 has been fixed as the kick-off for the airlift of pilgrims back to Nigeria.