



The power sector is going to get N600bn intervention from the Federal Government very soon.





President Muhammad Buhari has signed for the release of the fund, it was gathered on Wednesday in Abuja.





The Market Operator, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Edmond Eje, disclosed this while speaking on the sidelines of the third MO interactive stakeholders’ forum.





“The plan to release this fund is at an advanced level,” Eje said.





Details soon…

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday