



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Ade Ipaye and Maryam Uwais as deputy chief of staff and special adviser to the president on social investment programme, respectively.





Laolu Akande, senior special assistant to the vice-president on media and publicity, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.





Akande was also reappointed alongside Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, presidential spokesmen.





Aisha Buhari, the president’s wife, had said the social investment programmes (SIP) being run by Uwais failed in the north.

Uwais had replied the president’s wife, saying she spoke without the knowledge of available records on SIP.





Despite his wife’s complaint, Buhari approved Uwais’ appointment.





Also reappointed are Adeyemi Dipeolu, special adviser to the president on economic matters; Babafemi Ojudu, special adviser to the president on political matters; Jumoke Oduwole, special adviser to the president on ease of doing business.





“Equally, President Buhari has also appointed Mr. Ahmad Rufai Zakari as Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, as Senior Special Assistant on Education Interventions, Mr. Louis Odion as Senior Technical Assistant on Print Media, and Mr. Ajuri Ngelale as Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency,” the statement read.





“All appointees are to serve in the Office of the Vice President. Except for Zakari, Bank-Olemoh, Odion and Ngelale, all the other appointments take retrospective effect from May 29, 2019.”





