Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemates Ike and Mercy could easily pass as the most misunderstood couple on the show – Mercy revealed to him she is used to dating sugar daddies.The couple who had a serious disagreement yesterday over issues pertaining to their love affairs, are together with each other again and doing fine as though nothing happened.Surprisingly, Mercy opened up to Ike yesterday the reason why he means so much to her is because he is the only man that has shown her real love as every guy has always taken her love for granted.She said that was the reason why she chose to give more attention to sugar daddies who happen to show her more love than young men.