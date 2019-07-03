A video where Bisola Johnson showered encomiums on T.B Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, has emerged.









The woman, who looked younger, testified of how her encounter with Joshua “changed her life for good”.





She shared her previous life experience, saying she was suffering from mental health, spiritual and marital challenges but that the situation changed after she got to the church.







“I always have terrible headache, which is called migraine. Anytime it happens, I always misbehave. I don’t care about what happens in my surrounding, I always behave irrationally; I don’t care about what happens to me next, I don’t regard anybody,” she said.





She also spoke of how she was introduced to smoking by her boyfriend in school, which led to 14 years of smoking and other challenges she faced before her encounter with Joshua.





See the video below:



