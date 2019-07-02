



In the wake of the heavy outrage against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assemble (COZA), following molestation accusations by Busola Dakolo, wife of singer Timi Dakolo, a Nigerian woman has also come out to point accusing fingers at a popular man of God.





The woman while embarking on a protest in support of Busola, made claims that Pastor Temitope Balogun popularly known as T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), molested her. She said she was trapped in the church for 14 years before the lord set her free.





"This is not the time for make up, this is the time to address. I am also talking on behalf of other young girls that are still in the captivity of TB Joshua. 8-years-old, 14-years-old and 11-years-old are still there.





"Yes, I can say it, because they have money, connections, they can put people down. Enough is enough, if he thinks I am lying, he can contest it in court." she said.





She went on dare the man of God to contest her claims in church if he can and also showed off a copy of a book publication, which according to her, is a documentation of her ordeals at the hands of the cleric.





Watch the full video below:







