In a swift reaction on Thursday, Adeleke declared that it was better for him to dance and exude happiness and joy than “imposing sorrows and untold hardship by looting public treasury”.He alleged that the governor was instrumental to the economic woes the state had been experiencing, claiming that the people actually preferred him to the governor.Adeleke said:” There is nothing wrong in dancing especially when praising God, our creator, but everything is wrong with the exploitation of the weak and underprivileged.“Osun people know that I am not the facilitator and prime partaker in the looting of Osun state’s treasury. For more than eight years, Gboyega Oyetola was the chief enabler of the most corrupt, inept and anti-people administration in the history of Osun state.“I dare Oyetola to walk the streets of Osun alongside me and see who will get mobbed and stoned by the embittered citizens of our dear state. The people had voted the honest dancer and rejected the false progressives who had ruined the fortunes of Osun state and sentenced generations unborn to excruciating debt burden.“It is shameful for Oyetola to be gloating over daylight electoral robbery which is being roundly condemned as rape of justice across all sectors of Nigerian society and indeed internationally. Osun people were denied the supremacy of their will and on them was foisted a Governor they did not elect, a governor they rejected.“Osun people will remember that immediately after the apex court ruling,I issued a press statement congratulating Oyetola and restraining our members and supporters from violence and anti-peace actions.I claim credit for restoring normalcy, peace and stability to Osun state after the protracted governorship battle. At a time Oyetola and his band of usurpers were at a loss on how to manage the usurpation and its resultant tension in the land, I deployed diplomacy, putting the safety of our people above all considerations despite the blatant robbery you now call electoral loss.“While top state and national leaders of even his party the All Progressives Congress and other well meaning Nigerians appreciated our sportsmanship, the chief usurper seem to lack the decorum expected of a democratically elected Governor.“Let me remind Oyetola that his records as Chief of Staff to Rauf Aregbesola clearly confirmed his incompetence as an administrator but shows his competence at treasury looting and hardship imposition.“Osun people fully know his records. They are aware this his stolen tenure is going to be devoted to covering up their evil tracks of the last eight years”.He further accused the government of concealing the total debt owing by the state to the general public, as he said workers in the state are still going through serious economic predicament due to backlog of salaries and other emoluments.He added that the state of infrastructural development in the state is still at the lowest ebb despite billions of naira the government claimed to have expended, citing the failed MKO Abiola Airport located at Ido-Osun, a suburb of Osogbo, the state capital.