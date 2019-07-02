Popular singer, Jaywon Juwonlo, has expressed his thoughts on the new big brother naija reality TV show. The Odun Yi singer is insinuating that the selection process of the housemates is not free and fair.“Even Big Brother na Scam. See him selection! He selected people he can invest on and make cool money back from. My brother hustle oo, so you no dey go audition to warm their bench,” he wrote.Recall that few hours ago, the housemates of Big Brother Naija 2019 (season 4) voted Jeff as their first Head of House.Fans of the popular reality show are eager to see what he brings to the table.The light-skinned housemate is 30, from Anambra, he wants to talk and roll with the ladies. He has zero strategies.