



If you doubted the Pepper Dem House getting hotter, you are in for a shock as the Pepper Dem House has again welcomed two new Housemates just like yesterday.





With what Big brother has described as #BBNaijaTwist, he hopes that this new set will shake the House up





The two new addition to the house are: Enkay and Joe.





Being a creative director, Joe says he’s coming into the House as the third new Housemate, to showcase his artistic talent in addition to the trouble he intends bringing into the game.





Enkay is the fourth new member of the Pepper Dem gang who describes herself as very selfless, says she is the salt that is missing in the House. The 25-year old tailor also promises to be the spice and life of the whole place.







At the premiere of this season, the host of BBNaija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu disclosed that the reality show will run for fourteen weeks rather than twelve weeks, that means the housemates will be in the house for 99days.

So far, of the 21 housemates that started the show, seven have been evicted.



