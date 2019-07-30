



In what is described as #BBNaijaTwist, Big Brother is set to shake the House up with the introduction of two new Housemates. Venita and Elozonam are the latest additions to the pepper dem gang reality show.





Venita, 32, is a 32-year-old former video vixen and actress from Delta State. She describes her personality as big and promises to bring a blend of confusion, fun, heat and drama to the Pepper Dem House.

Elozonam is the second Housemate and he describes himself as very goofy and playful and plans to bring that side of him to the House.





At the premiere of this season, the host of BBNaija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu disclosed that the reality show will run for fourteen weeks rather than twelve weeks, that means the housemates will be in the house for 99days.





So far,

of the 21 housemates that started the show, seven have been evicted.