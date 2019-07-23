Nigerian actor and Lagos State lawmaker, Desmond Elliot on Monday came under fire for his call on the Nigerian government to ban foreign movies.In an interview, Desmond said the Nigerian government needed to create an environment that would help the Nigerian film industry thrive.Referring to the recent ban on importation of rice by the Nigerian government, Desmond advised that all foreign contents be banned after which the Nigerian government can now refocus its attention on locally produced content.The lawmaker said, “First they need to create an enabling environment for this industry to thrive. Secondly, they need to consciously, intentionally focus on building the industry. Treat it like you’re importing rice.Okay, you know, so you ban all foreign content. You know, make it difficult for foreign content to come in, so your local content can grow.”Desmond Elliot’s comment on the Nigerian movie industry has generated a lot of reactions on social media as movie enthusiasts have criticized him for calling for the ban of foreign movies.Media personality, Daddy Freeze in his reaction said:”Dear Brother Desmond, I love you, but I’m not with you on this. I should be able to choose what I want to watch if I’m paying for it, shouldn’t I?Why don’t you strive to raise Nollywood to Hollywood standards and then people will gravitate towards Nollywood naturally?”