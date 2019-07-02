Laide Olabanji has reacted to the rape allegation against him by some entertainers in the Nollywood industry.





The movie director slammed actress, Kemi Afolabi who he described as a ''dead dog who has destroyed many men''. He also took a dig at actress Wumi Toriola who he claimed publicly assaulted her mother.





Olabanji who says he has been in the entertainment industry for 30 years with no scandal, claimed he hasn't seen Kemi Afolabi for over 17 years. He also told Wumi Toriola to stop using ''hard drugs'' and also apologize to her mother, over the alleged inhumane treatment she meted out to her.





He wrote as he shared his video;

@kemiafolabiadesipe My name Olaide Olabanji. It's being over 30 years that I have being in this film industry, no scandal has ever been attached to my good name and that will never happen





On Kemi Afolabi issue with respect to rape attempt allegation. I will like to put the record straight that I haven't seen Kemi for the past 17 years, so I really don't know where she's coming from. To me Kemi Afolabi is a dead dog(Oku Aja) that any man in his right sense wouldn't want to relate with. She's so useless to the extent of being left forgotten in the hotel room ( Se Omo yen tilo)





With respect to Wumi Toriola, my advice for you is that you should find time to go and tender an unreserved apologies to your biological Mother for inhuman treatment melted on her. For if u refused to apologize to your Mum and stop taking hard drugs, the consequence of your action is great. That's my advice for you.

However reacting to Laide Olabanji's claims, Wumi Toriola revealed that her mother died 8 years. She also said some people are trying to bully her into silence, because they claim he is fetish. She wrote;









Mr Laide olabanji has the guts to do a video not even showing remorse ????????rather telling us how long he joined the industry,The law is no respecter of person,i choose to keep quiet not until your pot called kettle black,you still did a video saying i should beg my mum i beat ,the mother i lost when i was eight years old???????????And some people are trying to bully me into silence because he is FETISH?????????my heart bleeds for Some Nigerian youths.



























