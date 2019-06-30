Every Nigerian, including celebrities, seem to be heated up over the child molestation and abuse allegations leveled against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of CommonWealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

In a recent development, popular actress Wumi Toriola has called out a Nigerian movie director on social media. Toriola called the man out after he shared a post, trolling Fatoyinbo on Instagram.









Other actresses who “confirmed” the rape claim, further shared their experience with the movie director. Funmi Awelewa and Kemi Afolabi wrote;









Movie director, Laide Olabanji had shared a video, in which Pastor Fatoyinbo stated that out of the mouth of two to three witnesses the truth is established.Not long after he shared the video, the actress swiftly took to his comment section and advised that pulled down the video because according to her, he's an ambassador and culprit of rape.Wumi further went to her page to call him out and admitted that although she was not under aged at that time, the movie director had tried to rape her all in the name of giving her a movie role. She wrote;