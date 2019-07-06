Following the rape claims against Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, a lot of female celebrities have been opening up about their experiences with men who have sexually abused them.Lizzy Jay, popularly called Omo Ibadan earlier in the week accused movie producer, Abiodun Jimoh, of sexually abusing her and some others.Abiodun Jimoh was, however, quick to debunk her claims.According to him: “Since I became a producer, the most challenging period for me has been the trending issue about me allegedly raping/attempting to rape someone. My movie production outfit has a dream of breeding young talents. As an actor, I went through a lot. I realised that the difficulty faced by young actors were barriers, so I decided to make certain things easy for some of them. It is painful that in recent times, some of the people (young talents) that we have groomed are ungrateful.“Lizzy Jay is one of the few people we laid off recently in January. I had a working relationship with her which was professional. I have never tried to woo her or have any physical contact with her. One of the few times I had to stay in the same room with her was last year and there were other people with us.“The case in Ife that she mentioned, there was another person in the room with us and what actually happened was that; that night, she was critically ill, I asked her to go home but she said that it t was already late in the night, so she decided to put up with me.“The other time was on another movie location; we were not able to get adequate rooms in a hotel that day; when we got there, the owner of the hotel said we should manage the available rooms till the next day. I tried to sort other people who were not my protégés out and we (people under my movie production outfit) shared the same room with our other colleagues; we have never been alone. We have never spent the night alone before.“I was really shocked when I saw her post. People sent it to me, I went to confirm and it was shocking. I realised the best way to go about it was the legal way. My lawyer already served her a letter before the president of the association called me to intervene. I have called my lawyer to suspend legal actions for now but I still have plans to take legal actions,” he told Punch.Asked about the implication of the allegations on his reputation, he said: “Beyond my reputation; I have to think of my home. That is one of the major reasons I took it up; it is not a pleasant thing for a family man. It is really painful. I know she has her life to live; I pray that she would have a family one day; then she would understand that certain things should not be trivialised. It is not a small issue; I don’t find it funny at all.“Attempting to rape someone has to do with a physical attempt. Rape is even a more grievous offence. I published a book in 2006; when it was reviewed by a magazine, they said it was ironically written by a man. Even in my stories, I give a lot of power to women; I see them as relevant,” he said.