United States President, Donald Trump, has officially declared for re-election bid in 2020.





Trump made the announcement on Tuesday, at a political rally in Orlando, Florida.





Trump declared that the 2020 election will be a “verdict on the un-American conduct of those who tried to undermine our great democracy, undermine you.”





He announced that his new slogan would be “Keep America Great,” pledging to wage a relentless battle on behalf of his supporters.





Trump said: “Our political opponents look down with hatred on our values and with utter disdain for the people whose lives they want to run





“The Democrat agenda of open borders is morally reprehensible, it is the ultimate act of moral cowardice for failing to defend Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.





“Democratic position on immigration is the greatest betrayal of the American middle class and, frankly, American life.





“A vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream





“Imagine having a Democratic president and a Democratic Congress in 2020,They would shut down your free speech. Use the power of the law to punish their opponents, which they’re trying to do now anyway.





“They would strip Americans of their constitutional rights while flooding the country with illegal immigrants in the hope it will expand their political base.





“Tonight I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term as president of the United States.





“This election is a verdict on whether we want to live in a country where the people who lose an election refuse to concede and spend the next two years trying to shred our constitution and rip your country apart.”