



Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, says there is no gorilla in the state-owned zoo where it was alleged that N6.8 million was swallowed by the animal.





An official of the Kano Zoological Gardens had been quoted as saying a gorilla carted away the money from where it was kept before swallowing it.





But speaking with state house correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday, the governor said it was a case of robbery and that no animal was involved.





“You know, l already directed the anti-corruption agency in Kano to wade into the issue and they are still investigating,” he said.





“But all l can say now is that preliminary reports indicate that there was an armed robbery at the zoo and not the issue of gorilla. The issue of gorilla is junk journalism. This is because there is even no gorilla in that zoo. We are told that there was an armed robbery incident in which the entire safe at the zoo was carted away.





“The outcome of the investigation will let us know what actually happened. But l am sure that there is something wrong anyway.”



