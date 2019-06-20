



Members of the Imo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, urged Governor Emeka Ihedioha, to probe his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, for allegedly using N5billion belonging to the state government to build a private university.





They made the call after Eddy Obinna, representing Aboh Mbaise state constituency, sponsored a motion on the matter.





The lawmaker alleged that after building the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, with state resources, Okorocha, appointed his personal staff as the Chancellor.





Obinna, who described the situation as worrisome, said that the true status of the project was “shrouded in mystery and secrecy.”

He said: “We must be conscious of the fact that the Imo state government expended over N5b tax payer’s money, in building physical structures at the permanent site at Ogboko in Ideato South LGA.





“When the licence as a university was issued by National Universities Commission, it became Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, and the former governor, Rochas Okorocha, personally received the licence as governor.





“As at today, the true owner of the university is shrouded in mystery and secrecy, but unofficially the former governor has claimed that a private investor (Rochas Foundation) owns 90% of the university, while Imo State government owns 10%.





“We should, therefore, urge the governor to verify the legal status of the university at Ogboko; to verify the true ownership of the university at Ogboko; to verify the actual financial involvement and investment made by the Imo State government.”