Gulder Ultimate Search. I remember when in 2013 I told people close to me that I wanted to try out for the show while I wait for Law school. My boss then, fell off his chair laughing, my aunt said what do u need it for, my colleagues said I won’t even make it past audition.



Only my mum had any sort of belief in me. She said, can you cope? They don’t eat o and I don’t think u can quit half way. I said “mummy let me try, after all what’s there to lose”. I usually run, so the auditions weren’t difficult.





The interviews were quite easy! I studied like I was writing a law exam. I knew the shareholding of NB PLC, all the data about Gulder and GUS. But these things didn’t matter, cos d interview was just about courage and u representing the brand. I spoke confidently & intelligently. My boss called me every step of the way. He will ask, did you lose today’s audition? I’ll say ‘sir I passed’. He kept asking until I was chosen to enter the jungle. I just wanted to enter the jungle and get evicted so I can take 1M.

Loool! I was there for 28 days. Who knew I could last till the finals. I hated the fact that I was pretty good at stuff!! So this meant I stayed. There was starvation, terrible cold, dangerous animals(snakes), I had to build a tent, rain beat me and I slept through it. If I’m asked to go again!! I will never do it ever!!! I actually thought people will be taken away from d jungle at night!! Loool! I was shocked when I had to make bed from Bamboo!! Me?? Ha!! That was only the beginning. Anyway, I have this story to tell my grandkids.



Worst part about sleeping on bamboo is that the bamboo is uneven. So ur back feels like sound waves – up, down, up, down. Ugh!! U’re so cold, u cover urself in a blanket, with the hurricane lamp inside to warm u & a little opening for smoke to leave the blanket.



One time I was warming my boot by the firewood and it burnt. Clothes were wet, aargh!! I hated every day! But I refused to quit!! I’m not a quitter & there was the possibility of actually winning. Sadly, on the last day I fell! I have friends who used my eviction image as my caller wallpaper on their phone. Boys are wicked!! Nothing hurt me more than that day I fell! I was so close to winning but I fell. Like a stupid log of wood!



I remember when parents were brought to see the final four! I saw my mum, hugged her, I smelt freshness & it was like Jss2 boarding school, my first visiting day experience. I just wanted to go home. I cried! I wanted mum to take me home! GUS was frigging hard! God I cried! I wasn’t even embarrassed! I wanted to go home! That shit was hard!!! I don’t eat goat meat. On one of the 3 days no food in camp, baby goat was given to us! I starved again! The starvation was the hardest part! I licked red oil and salt. While imagining a buffet

I told myself, mind over matter. Just imagine you’re dinning at Le Meridien Uyo . Lick that red oil! I started plucking palm and roasting by the fire! “How did this happen to me”. I remember when I saw a snake at the stream! Or when I saw a shedded snake skin by the tent!! What was I thinking! GUS! Was hard o! These days, I have a different sort of respect for people on TV.



Everyday you adjust bamboo and palm made tent, and almost every day rain will still beat you. Got to a point, we learnt how to sleep despite the rain beating us. It all had to do with imagining you were somewhere else. Far removed from your current reality – rain is just water.

