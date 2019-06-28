



Wale Jana,the CEO of Sapphire Group and a member of COZA church has called out Timi Dakolo and wife Busola Dakolo, while defending alleged rapist Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.





Busola Dakolo made headlines this morning when she revealed in an interview that she was raped twice by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo when she was fresh out of secondary school (read here and here ). She added that after allegedly raping her, he told her she should be happy it was a man of God who disvirgined her.





Her interview comes weeks after her husband, singer Timi Dakolo called out an unnnamed pastor who "leaves a trail of broken women" from one state to the other after abusing them.





Bisola's revelation generated massive reaction from social media users. She also received massive support.

But Adewale Aladejana, who is the owner of Sapphire perfumes and a member of COZA church, is not in support of her and he called her and her husband out while defending his pastor.





Read Wale's post, which has received massive criticisms, below.









While Nollywood actor, Akah Nnani who is also a member of COZA, has publicly stood with Busola Dakolo. He has also demanded a response from his Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.





Commenting on Akah's post, Sharon Ojong wrote: "Yes Akah! Yes Pastor @biodunfatoyinbo for our sakes, speak your own truth. No robust answers. As a member of COZA and a victim of pastors molestation, please make us understand."











