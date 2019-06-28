This morning, Nigerians woke up the explosive interview of Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola's where she accused clergyman and COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, of raping her multiple times. (Read HERE





According to Busola, she was a virgin when the pastor allegedly raped her at 17. She stated that after he had allegedly raped her inside her mother's living room, and Pastor Biodun told her she should be happy a man of God was the one who took her virginity.





Reacting to the shocking revelation, several Nigerians are of the opinion that the 'man of God' should be arrested for his many crimes. Read peoples' reactions below.





Another plot twist. This time, a bomb shell. If true, then I expect nothing less than a follow-on action from Busola and Timi Dakolo. We can't keep trending topics, then burying these abuses under religious dogma, while nurturing monsters for next strike



"You should be happy that a man of God disvirgined you" Na God go punish Biodun Fatoyinbo. Predator. You'd have expected him to apologize to Busola Dakolo all these years if he's truly a Christian , but hubris and charlatans screaming "Touch not my anointed" June 28, 2019

I guess this is the time when Nigerians must choose sides about this COZA pastor and Timi Dakolo and Busola Dakolo thing. Only the "touch not my anointed" side or the " #SayNoToRape " side are available for us to choose from. God is really testing our level of hypocrisy! June 28, 2019

I played myself. I went to watch the full you tube video i thought i was mentally ready 😭😭. The interview will break your heart if you have a conscience. Busola Dakolo is a strong woman, What — Tobi Babatunde (@ATOMTGOLD) June 28, 2019

This season of the Revelation has a rape story in it. Only an irrational person would be shocked by that. Busola Dakolo is brave. I hope her bravery helps other abused women step out. This thing is deeper than whatever is currently out there. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 28, 2019

This is why I don't regret my past association with underworld figures. If Nigeria won't give you justice, get it your damn self. Love & light to Busola Dakolo. You're a good Christian woman. If not... — Temisan Okomi (@temiokomi) June 28, 2019

People talking about why Busola Dakolo is just speaking up. It's never too late to speak up, never too late! If you ask me, this is the perfect time. She is prepared. She has her husband Timi, she has her family, she has courage and she has God! — Anuvi (@anuviii) June 28, 2019





- Put some protection around Busola Dakolo please.



What she's just done is a high risk act. I hope she stays safe to see some kind of Justice delivered for her and other victims. — Fontaine. (@TheAlchemist___) June 28, 2019

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA should go to jail of what he has done to Busola Dakolo and other innocent people.



He should be tried, but he should rot in jail. — Oluwafemi Akinseye (@iFemora) June 28, 2019

I just watched that Busola Dakolo Video and how she testified that Biodun Fatoyinbo raped her as a teenager and as a matter of fact, disvirgned her.



I am utterly shook.



Bloody Fucking Hell! — Adeniyi (@niggazoid) June 28, 2019