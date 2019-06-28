 In a sane society,Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo should be arrested - Nigerians react to Busola Dakolo's bombshell interview | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
This morning, Nigerians woke up the explosive interview of Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola's where she accused clergyman and COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, of raping her multiple times. (Read HERE)

According to Busola, she was a virgin when the pastor allegedly raped her at 17. She stated that after he had allegedly raped her inside her mother's living room, and Pastor Biodun told her she should be happy a man of God was the one who took her virginity.

Reacting to the shocking revelation, several Nigerians are of the opinion that the 'man of God' should be arrested for his many crimes.  Read peoples’ reactions below.

Another plot twist. This time, a bomb shell. If true, then I expect nothing less than a follow-on action from Busola and Timi Dakolo. We can't keep trending topics, then burying these abuses under religious dogma, while nurturing monsters for next strike

























