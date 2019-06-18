The President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, has been re-elected President of the Christian Association of Nigeria.The result was announced on Tuesday by Bishop Matthew Kukah, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, at the Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.Ayokunle got 59 votes to defeat the runner up, Rev. Caleb Solomon-Ahima, President, Fellowship of Christian Churches in Nigeria, who got 44 votes.Ahima, according to the CAN constitution, becomes the Vice President of the organisation.Ayokunle was born on January 25, 1957, and hails from Isheke, Oyo in Oyo State.He has his first degree in Sociology from the University of Ibadan in 1983.He had a Postgraduate Diploma in Education and a Master of Education (M.Ed) in Guidance and Counselling from the same university.Ayokunle equally bagged a Master of Divinity in Theology (M.Div Th) from the Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso in 1995 before proceeding to the United Kingdom to obtain a Master of Arts (MA) in Theology and Religious Studies from Liverpool Hope University.He also obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Theology with an emphasis on liturgical studies.(NAN)