



Yakubu Danladi, a 34-year-old graduate of Kaduna Polytechnic, has been elected speaker of the Kwara state house of assembly.





Danladi, who represents Ilesha-Gwanara constituency, was elected unopposed on Tuesday.





He was nominated by Saheed Popoola of Balogun-Ojomu constituency, Offa local government area of the state.





The development comes one day after Abok Ayuba, a 33-year-old final year student of the University of Jos, emerged speaker of the Plateau state house of assembly, and Debo Ogundoyin, a 32-year-old lawmaker from Ibarapa east constituency, was elected speaker of the Oyo state house of assembly.

Their emergence followed the passage of the “Not Too Young To Run” bill which reduced the age limit for members of state house of assembly from 30 years to 25 years.





More to follow…



