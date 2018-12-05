Popular American singer, songwriter, actress and record producer, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles has been named the world’s most powerful woman in music by Forbes.





The 2018 world’s most powerful women list was released to celebrate women who are making strides and charting the course.





Others on the list of the most powerful women in entertainment are Shonda Rhimes, Anna Wintour, Serena Williams, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey and Priyanka Chopra who recently got married to music star, Nick Jonas,





The 2018 World’s Most Powerful Women list celebrates the icons, innovators, and instigators who are using their voices to change power structures and create a lasting impact.





See full list below;





1. Oprah Winfrey

Media mogul





2. Shari Redstone

Vice Chair, CBS & Viacom





3 Bonnie Hammer, Chair

NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment





4. Donna Langley

Chair, Universal Pictures





5. Anna Wintour

Artistic Director, Conde Nast





6. Beyoncé

Singer





7. Dana Walden,

Chairman, Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment





8. Katharine Vine

Editor-in-Chief, Guardian





9. Taylor Swift

Singer





10. Zanny Minton Beddoes

Editor-in-Chief, The Economist





11. Kathleen Kennedy

President, Lucasfilm





12. Shonda Rhimes

Showrunner





13. Arianna Huffington

Founder & CEO, Thrive Global





14. Serena Williams

Tennis player





15. Shobhana Bhartia

Chair, HT Media





16. Priyanka Chopra

Actress