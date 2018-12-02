Detained activist Deji Adeyanju may be facing a ten- year jail term for his alleged rabid criticism of the Federal Government and top functionaries, it has been learnt.Top sources within the security and intelligence system confided Adeyanju is likely to be arrested and taken before a Federal High Court for allegedly contravening aspects of The Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015.Last Wednesday police spokesman, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood in a statement titled “Dispersal Of unlawful Assembly and unruly protesters” alleged Deji Adeyanju, along with Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams were arrested for “ Criminal conspiracy, joint act, defamation of character, public nuisance, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, disturbance of public peace, inciting public disturbance, threat to public security and safety, criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituted authority and breach of law and order.”The police further accused Adeyanju and his two associates of “ criminal defamatory comments and utterances capable of inciting public disturbance, threat to public security and safety, criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituent authority and breach of law and order pasted by Deji Adeyanju on his Facebook page.”The police spokesman, in another statement same day, stated the trio others have been remanded in a prison outside Abuja, the Federal Capital.“The Nigeria Police Force today arraigned Deji Adeyanju, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams at Karshi Magistrate Court, Federal Capital Territory for criminal offences of Joint Act, criminal defamation, disturbance of public peace, threat to public security and safety and inciting public disturbance under the Penal Code Law.“The lawyers to the suspects were equally in court. Deji Adeyanju, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams were remanded to Prison custody in Keffi, Nasarawa State after they failed to meet the bail conditions.“The matter was adjourned to 21st January, 2019 for hearing,” Jimoh Moshood stated.Our correspondent reliably gathered a process may have commenced towards getting the police and the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation involved in arraigning Adeyanju on fresh charges under the Cybercrime Act before a Federal High court as his current issues are before a Magistrate court.Detailed exhibits gathered for use in prosecuting Deji Adeyanju include several postings on his Whatsapp and Facebook accounts with allegedly unproven allegations against President Buhari, Vice President Osinbajo and Army Chief Buratai.A competent source said the police have already publicised some of the online postings that may be cited under contravention of the Cybercrimes Act.Penalties under the Cybercrimes Act range from ten years to life imprisonment though it remains to be seen how prosecution intends to interpret how Adeyanju infringed the law.Part Three Section 5 (2) and (3) of the Act states that:“Where the offence committed under subsection ( 1 ) of this section results in grievous bodily harm to any person, he offender shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of not more than 15 years without option of fine.“Where the offence committed under subsection ( 1 ) of this section results in the death of person(s), the offender shall be liable on conviction to life imprisonment”.