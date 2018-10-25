



Jaafar Jaafar, publisher of Daily Nigerian newspaper, has insisted that the videos which showed Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, receiving bribe are authentic.





Speaking when he appeared before a Kano house of assembly investigative panel on Thursday, Jaafar said the videos were not doctored.





Daily Nigerian had published multiple videos showing Ganduje allegedly receiving kickbacks from contractors on various occasions.





But the governor denied the allegations, saying it was the handwork of political opponents.





The Kano assembly subsequently set up a committee to investigate the allegations.





At the committee’s sitting on Thursday, Jaafar said the videos were confirmed to be authentic by various experts.





He also told of how a contractor had informed him of the governor’s practice of “receiving kickbacks” from every contractor in the state.





“More than two years ago, a contractor friend of mine complained to me that the governor had been receiving kickbacks, ranging from 15 to 25 percent, for every project executed in the state from contractors,” the publisher said.





“We then agreed to plant spy cameras on his kaftan lapel so that he can capture the brazen act in hard evidence. He captured at least 15 clips, nine of which fully showed the governor’s face, body and hands collecting bundles of dollars.





“Before DAILY NIGERIAN publishes stories, pictures or videos on its website (www.dailynigerian.com), the editors subject them to rigors of verification to establish their authenticity or otherwise.





“In the case the video clips in question, our in-house technical expert, the editor-in-chief and editorial adviser certified that the videos were original and not doctored contents.





“Experts from Amnesty International Nigeria, BBC … also watched the clips and certified their authenticity before we went to press.”





He said the first video, published on October 14, 2018 from different occasions, showed the governor “receiving bribe from a contractor in foreign currency specifically the monies were United States dollar denominated.”





“The video also showed his Excellency tucking these monies under his flowing gown and putting them inside an envelope,” he added.





“We are willing to share the content of the video without any form of editing to assist the committee in its investigation and to share the full clips of the others that were published to the committee in the cause of the performance of their legislative function.”