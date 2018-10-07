Ahead of the 2019 General Elections, the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) yesterday elected Elder Williams Olusola Awosola as its Presidential candidate.He would contest the election against incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Awosola emerged the DPC candidate after an election at its national convention witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in Abuja.At the DPC convention, Awosola defeated Mrs Seiyefa Sounie Eches by 45 to nine votes by delegates.In his acceptance speech, Awosola said the party made history by conducting the first presidential primary election since the party was registered in 2015.“I am humbled by delegates and party members’ confidence in me to fly the flag of our great party for the 2019 Presidential Election.“I will by the grace of God justify the confidence you reposed in me. We have the confidence that we shall win the 2019 presidential election and use our mandate to reform and transform our great nation and build the Nigeria of our dream, which future generations will be proud of,” he said.The National Chairman, DPC, Rev. Olusegun Peters, lauded the delegates for their patriotism and commitment.He pledged that the party’s manifesto he handed over to Awosola would be implemented to the letter by his administration after his emergence as President.The presidential candidate, Awosola, is a retired engineer with Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).