Osogbo residents on Monday protested a comment attributed to Bola Tinubu, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu had said “Osun doesn’thave my kind of money” over insinuations that he needs access to the state’s treasury, hence his support of Gboyega Oyetola as governorship candidate.





The Osun governorship election will take place on September 22 and Oyetola is the flagbearer of the APC.





The former Lagos governor made the comment on Saturday at the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo, Jimoh Olanipekun.





He said: “Oyetola is a reliable person. He may be quiet but he is an encyclopedia of finance. He will not take a bribe; he will not steal your money. If he is looking for money, he would have stayed back in Lagos.





“They may be saying Jagaban, Asiwaju has come to plant someone. I told them, how much do you people have?





“Kabiesi, I should not say this…Osun doesn’t have my kind of money.”





Following the statement, residents took to the streets of Osogbo in protest, chanting “Osun is not like Ekiti”.





