The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said the Osun state does not have his kind of money.





Tinubu, who was recorded during a visit to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, also said before the first class traditional ruler that the candidate APC is fielding in the forthcoming September 22 gubernatorial election is very rich.





Tinubu, who spoke in Yoruba, was apparently replying critics who accused him of appointing Ajele (Sole Administrator) as governor to oversee his interest and monitor his business in Osun.





Seeking support for the APC governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, Tinubu’s words translates thus: “We would have asked Rauf to continue because he is working very well. But, we now look at your son, who is accomplished, Gboyega Oyetola; we are handing him over to you. He’s a reliable person. He may be quiet, but the sense he has… He’s an encyclopedia of finance.





“He will not take a bribe; he will not steal your money. If he is looking for money, he would have stayed back in Lagos. You’re not as rich as he is in Osun.”





Tinubu said that those who think he wants his candidate to win in order to run his business in the state, that ‘Osun does not have his money’.





Tinubu also said that that he is campaigning for Gboyega Oyetola because he wants to provide jobs for them and create a better future for the children of Osun.