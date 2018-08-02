The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole; and some senators elected on the platform of the party led by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, on Wednesday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The meeting came amidst the gale of defections being witnessed in the party.Oshiomhole told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that the right thing for the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, is to vacate his seat, having left the party.This is just as the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, announced his defection from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday. By his action, Tambuwal has increased the number of the APC governors to leave the ruling party to three. Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and his counterpart from Kwara, Abdulfatah Ahmed, had earlier announced their defection to the PDP.Oshiomhole said it was a matter of honour for Saraki to leave “the crown in the family it belongs to.”Oshiomhole said, “But whatever is the reason, we can defect from the party but we can’t defect from Nigeria. The only thing is that there are other consequential issues that every man or woman of honour who had taken such decisions would be expected to follow through.“I mean you should not collect a crown that belongs to a family and wear it on behalf of the family if for your personal reasons which he has enumerated that he has gone to another family.“It is just a matter of honour to leave the crown in the house that the crown belongs to.“As it stands even now, the APC is still the largest party in the Senate. We have 53 senators, that is much more than what the PDP has, or APGA has.”The former Edo State governor said nobody in the party would be surprised by the decisions of those who defected because the signs were clear before now.He however admitted that it was a tempting moment for the party.He added, “Nobody in the APC will be surprised about the development. In fact, they have stayed a little bit longer than we thought. Last week, the Kwara State governor said he was leaving but he didn’t say when. So, we are not surprised at all. But these are what I might call temping moments because I had faced similar situations in my state, when people were leaving.“But the beauty of democracy is that whether big or small, it is one man one vote on election day. There is no difference between a senator, a president, a journalist and any other person.“In a sense, we have to accept that once a couple for one reason or the other find out that they are not compatible, the only honourable thing is to go.”Oshiomhole, however, said he was happy that Saraki admitted that he and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as well as some state governors tried their best to resolve the matter that led to his exit.”But he argued that those efforts came too late. But I couldn’t have started acting before I was born,” the party chairman said.While admitting that there were lessons to be learned from the development, Oshiomhole said going forward, he would expect the system to get stronger to the extent that it was able to learn the correct lessons and take the correct steps.The Senate Leader on his part called on his colleagues in the National Assembly to reconvene from their vacation to pass the budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission presented by the President.Lawan said the legislators had pledged their commitment and loyalty to the party and the President.He said they would remain true and genuine representatives of their people and would not do anything that was not in the interest of the people and the present administration.“I am calling on my colleagues in the Senate and House of Representatives to come back and consider the requests of Mr. President for the virement and supplementary budget for INEC for the 2019 elections,” he concluded.Tambuwal, while giving reasons for his defection, said he could no longer be a part to a conspiracy against Nigeria’s cohesion which he explained that the APC-led Federal Government represents.The governor made his position known while speaking to thousands of his supporters in Sokoto, on Wednesday.He said he earlier left his then comfort zone as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and member of the then ruling PDP, to join others to form the APC with the hope that it would usher in a better society where peace and justice would reign.Tambuwal however said, “Now, almost four years into what ought to be a new order as desired and elected by Nigerians, the nation is unfortunately going through the most difficult and precarious times, since the civil war; with ethno-religious and regional distrust at its highest ebb.“This development had often been blamed on political opponents. Meanwhile, there are issues of brazen inequity and capacity and questionable distribution of appointments/projects. This is in addition to lack of statesmanship in responding to national issues, among other things that are aggravating the anomaly.“It is because I am convinced that no nation can thrive while there is inequity and bad governance; because I am saddened by the fact that lethargy, incompetence and sustained denial of obvious leadership missteps have become the major raw materials with which the Nigerian state is being run today; because I am unwilling to be part of a frightful conspiracy against the cohesion of the Nigerian state, Nigerian youths and peoples; because I am unable to feel at ease in the face of a progressively divided nation and, above all, because I am totally unable to reconcile myself to a national leadership that offers no redeeming moral beacons that I am here with you today; to announce withdrawal of my membership of the All Progressives Congress and return to the Peoples Democratic Party.”According to him, it is equally disappointing that the APC has been unable to manage whatever good it inherited from the previous administration but has instead taken the level of impunity to heights never before known in Nigeria.While accusing the administration of failing to break new grounds, he said it had also turned itself into a sanctuary for the corrupt and a machine for rigging and for the rape of democracy.He stressed that all attempts to discuss the electoral promises of the APC-led government, including the restructuring of the country as promised Nigerians and as contained in the APC manifesto, proved abortive.Tambuwal also said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration failed the people of Sokoto State and its neighbouring Zamfara and other parts of Nigeria with its inability to protest the lives and property of its people from marauders.He said, “Like most states of the North, and indeed the entire federation, elders and traditional institutions have come under measured disrespect.“The recent attack in Tabinnii in Rabah LGA of Sokoto State, the routine invasion of Zamfara State by bandits, the now-regular killing of policemen by unknown gunmen all over the country, the regular massacre of innocent people in the North-East and many similar daily incidents, do not attract much attention any more.“Good governance, viz-a-viz economic wellbeing of our people, remains the major reason for my action of today. Information from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that over nine million jobs have been lost in the last three years, since the APC government came into office.“While youth unemployment rate was 11.70 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2014, it rose to 33.10 per cent in third quarter of 2017 under the APC Government. The economy is not showing any real signs of improvement. Our educational and health institutions are in retreat. Poverty is on the rampage and still ravages the land. It is unacceptable that majority of those who voted for APC in 2015 should have nothing good to show for it.”The PDP and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar while welcoming Tambuwal and the Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, on their return to the party commended the two men for their display of courage and patriotism.In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja, on Wednesday, the party hailed Tambuwal for sticking to the principles with which he provided leadership for the House of Representatives as well as his office as governor of Sokoto State.Ologbodinyan said the high calibre of political leaders of the APC who left the party to return to the PDP “reflects the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians across board, who are now resurging to the repositioned PDP as the only vehicle to rescue our nation from the mis-governance of the APC.”He added, “The PDP notes that the coming weeks will witness the influx of more APC governors, federal legislators, other elected and appointed officials at very high levels, into the repositioned PDP.”Speaking in a similar vein, Atiku urged the APC to embrace the true tenets of democracy or lose its soul.Atiku urged all true lovers of Nigeria to join the PDP to help rebuild Nigeria and entrench true democracy.Also, the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said their coming to the PDP would no doubt improve the fortunes of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections aimed at enthroning good governance in the country.Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, equally tendered his resignation from the party earlier in the day.He explained that recent political developments in the country and within the APC left him with no choice but to tender his resignation.In a statement he issued in Abuja, on Wednesday, Abdullahi said, “I have decided to resign my position as the National Publicity Secretary as well as my membership of the party with effect from today.“In the last few days, I have had to endure the flagrant usurpation of my role as the spokesman for the party in a manner that I consider unbefitting of a ruling party and inconsistent with my ethical standards.“I have served the APC honestly and to the best of my ability and when I stood for and won my election at the last convention; it was a keen desire to continue to do so.“However, in a situation whereby my loyalty is constantly brought into question; my subordinates deployed to subvert my office; and my views constantly second-guessed on the basis of my political affiliation, it has become imperative for me to review my position.”Abdullahi explained that since assuming office as the APC spokesman, he tried but failed to set a new template for public political communications in a way that departs from the vulgar abuse and verbal aggression of the recent past, “where cheap lies and crude propaganda were normalised as politics, and even celebrated as measures of competence.”But in separate reactions to the gale of defections, the leadership of the APC and the Federal Government dismissed the defections as having no adverse effect on their fortunes.The APC in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said it was neither distracted nor surprised by the defection of the likes of Saraki; Ahmed and Tambuwal as well as the former National Publicity Secretary.The party advised Saraki, Ahmed, Tambuwal, Abdullahi and the others to maintain in their respective environments, the spirit and atmosphere of “freedom created by the APC, which enabled them to leave without let or hindrance.”In another statement, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said Saraki’s exit from the APC would have no impact on the party’s fortunes in the 2019 general elections.He said “‘If Senate President Bukola Saraki were not a member of the APC, the party and the government could not have suffered more than they had already done, with regard to the delay in passing the budget, approving key appointments and so on.“In other words, Saraki, has behaved all along like a member of the opposition, deliberately slowing down the progress of the APC-led Federal Government.“If we didn’t gain by having our member as Senate President, we stand to lose nothing by losing him.“‘It is therefore neither a surprise nor a blow that he has defected. Perhaps the only surprise is that when he eventually defected, it was a mere whimper.”