President Muhammadu Buhari inspected the proposed his campaign office in Abuja on Wednesday.





This happened less than 48 hours to his 10-day trip to London.





Femi Adesina, spokesman of the president, said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will take charge of the country in Buhari’s absence.





Simon Lalong, Plateau state governor; Nasiru Danu, director logistics of the campaign organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of the campaign and minister of transport; Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state; and Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, joined the president during the inspection.





Below are some pictures: