 PHOTOS: Buhari inspects campaign office ahead of London trip | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » PHOTOS: Buhari inspects campaign office ahead of London trip

9:58 AM 0
A+ A-

President Muhammadu Buhari inspected the proposed his campaign office in Abuja on Wednesday.


This happened less than 48 hours to his 10-day trip to London.

Femi Adesina, spokesman of the president, said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will take charge of the country in Buhari’s absence.

Simon Lalong, Plateau state governor; Nasiru Danu, director logistics of the campaign organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of the campaign and minister of transport; Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state; and Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, joined the president during the inspection.

Below are some pictures:








Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top