The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the names of 48 political parties cleared to contest for September 22 governorship election in Osun State.
The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje, said majority of the non-sensitive materials that would be used for the conduct of the election have been received from the electoral commission, INEC headquarters, Abuja; and distributed to INEC offices across the state.
Although there are 48 parties and thus 48 governorship candidates, about five of them are expected to be the major contenders. These are a former secretary to the state government, Fatai Akinbade of the ADC; immediate past secretary to the state government, Moshood Adeoti of the ADP; the candidate of the governing APC, Adegboyega Oyetola; a senator, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP; and a former senator, Iyiola Omisore of the SDP.
The winner will succeed outgoing governor, Rauf Aregbesola of the APC.
The names of the parties and their candidates as presented by INEC are as follows:
1. Party – Accord
Governor – Julius Olapade Okunola
Deputy Governor – Azeez Kayode Jimoh
2. Party – AA
Governor – Ogunmodede Adeloye
Deputy Governor – Adepoju Timothy Adetunji
3. Party – ABP
Governor – Oludare Timothy Akinola
Deputy Governor – Halimat Bunmi Ibrahim
4. Party – ACD
Governor – Genga Afeni
Deputy Governor – Oni Esther Oluwatoyin
5. Party – ACPN
Governor – Rufai Adebisi Mujidat
Deputy Governor – Agboola Peter Oluremi
6. Party – AD
Governor – James Olugbenga Akintola
Deputy Governor – Abdulhakeem Oyeniyi Bello
7. Party – ADC
Governor – Fatai Akinade Akinbade
Deputy Governor – Arowolo Oladele
8. Party – ADP
Governor – Adeoti Moshood Olalekan
Deputy Governor – Durotoye Adeolu Akinbola
9. Party – AGA
Governor – Kehinde Olufemi Lawrence
Deputy Governor – Lawal Oluseyi Afusat
10. Party – AGAP
Governor – Adejola Adebayo Rufus
Deputy Governor – Adebayo Adewale Olaolu
11. Party – ANRP
Governor – Alarape Babatunde A.
Deputy Governor – Adelu Ayoade David
12. Party – APA
Governor – Adeleke Adesoji M.A
Deputy Governor – Agbonmagbe Tosin Omowumi
13. Party – APC
Governor – Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola
Deputy Governor – Benedict Olugboyega Alabi
14. Party – APGA
Governor – Oluwatoki Adetokunbo Adedayo A.
Deputy Governor – Adefila Mary Olaitan (Nee Olaleke)
15. Party – APP
Governor – Ekundayo Ademola Precious
Deputy Governor – Ojo Olugbenga Samuel
16. Party – BNPP
Governor – Olapade Olajide Victor
Deputy Governor – Dunmade Adejoke Wuraola
17. Party – C4C
Governor –Ilori Titus Oluwafemi
Deputy Governor – Alabi Temitayo Kadijat
18. Party – DA
Governor – Mutiu Abiodun Ibrahim
Deputy Governor – Fafioye Hammed Abiodun
19. Party – DPC
Governor – Aderemi Aree
Deputy Governor – Onitayo Yemisi Mary
20. Party – DPP
Governor – Solomon Ayodeji Oni
Deputy Governor – Issa Ademola Aderibigbe
21. Party – FJP
Governor – Babatunde Salako Joseph
Deputy Governor – Onifade Saheed Alade
22. Party – GDPN
Governor – Adetipe Adebodun Abiola
Deputy Governor – Ajiboye Funke
23. Party – GPN
Governor – Rafiu Shehu Anifowose
Deputy Governor – Oluwatoyin Adebayo
24. Party – HDP
Governor – Adedoyin Adegoke Joshua Oluwole
Deputy Governor – Olawale Adesoye Adewumi
25. Party – KP
Governor – Fabiyi Oluseyi Olubunmi
Deputy Governor – Ibrahim Adekunle Akande
26. Party – LP
Governor – Babatunde Olaniyi Loye
Deputy Governor – Aderonke Adebayor Jabar
27. Party – MMN
Governor – Raphael A. Feranmi
Deputy Governor – Ariyo Sunday Sina
28. Party – MPN
Governor – Lawal Ganiyu Akanfe
Deputy Governor – Idowu Kayode Olusegun
29. Party – NCP
Governor – Kamarudeen Kalemi Abiodun
Deputy Governor – Lawal Temitope Serifat
30. Party – NPC
Governor – Olaniyi Anthony Fadahunsi
Deputy Governor – Abdulrasheed Afusat Olanike
31. Party – NEPP
Governor – Jegede Hannah Taiwo
Deputy Governor – Rebecca Adeleke Oladepo
32. Party – NNPP
Governor – Adefare Segun Adegoke
Deputy Governor – Adeyeye Nurudeen Adeyemi
33. Party – PANDEL
Governor – Adebayo Rasheedat
Deputy Governor – Ajibola Fatimat
34. Party – PDC
Governor – Kolawole Rafiu Ojonla
Deputy Governor – Oladapo Deborah Oluwatoyin
35. Party – PDP
Governor – Ademola Nirudeen Adeleke
Deputy Governor – Albert A. Adeogun
36. Party – PPA
Governor – Adedokun Musbau Olalekan
Deputy Governor – Ibrahim Bukola
37. Party – PPC
Governor – Ifeolu Kehinde Adewumi
Deputy Governor – Sunday Makinde Babawale
38. Party – PPN
Governor – Akintunde Adesoji
Deputy Governor – Akanmu Saheed Abiodun
39. Party – PRP
Governor –Badmus Tajudeen Adefola
Deputy Governor – Olajire Gbolahan
40. Party – PT
Governor – Adegboyega Aderemi
Deputy Governor – Usman Omobolaji Taofeek
41. Party – RP
Governor – Ayodele Mercy Tosin
Deputy Governor – Adejumo Mukaila
42. Party – SDP
Governor – Iyiola Omisore
Deputy Governor – Lawal Azeez Olayemi
43. Party – SNP
Governor – Ayoade Ezekiel Adegboyega
Deputy Governor – Omolade Anike Adebayo
44. Party – SPN
Governor – Alfred Adegoke
Deputy Governor – Lameed Gafar
45. Party – UPN
Governor – Adediji Olanrewaju Adewuyi
Deputy Governor – Alabi Ola-Olu Adeniyi
46. Party – UPP
Governor – Odutade Olagunju Adesanya
Deputy Governor – Karonwi Festus Olamilekan
47. Party – YDP
Governor – Adebayo Adeolu Elisha
Deputy Governor – Aleem Atinuke
48. Party – YPP
Governor – Adetunji Olubunmi Omotayo
Deputy Governor – Salawu Kareem Adeniyi
