The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the names of 48 political parties cleared to contest for September 22 governorship election in Osun State.The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje, said majority of the non-sensitive materials that would be used for the conduct of the election have been received from the electoral commission, INEC headquarters, Abuja; and distributed to INEC offices across the state.Although there are 48 parties and thus 48 governorship candidates, about five of them are expected to be the major contenders. These are a former secretary to the state government, Fatai Akinbade of the ADC; immediate past secretary to the state government, Moshood Adeoti of the ADP; the candidate of the governing APC, Adegboyega Oyetola; a senator, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP; and a former senator, Iyiola Omisore of the SDP.The winner will succeed outgoing governor, Rauf Aregbesola of the APC.The names of the parties and their candidates as presented by INEC are as follows:1. Party – AccordGovernor – Julius Olapade OkunolaDeputy Governor – Azeez Kayode Jimoh2. Party – AAGovernor – Ogunmodede AdeloyeDeputy Governor – Adepoju Timothy Adetunji3. Party – ABPGovernor – Oludare Timothy AkinolaDeputy Governor – Halimat Bunmi Ibrahim4. Party – ACDGovernor – Genga AfeniDeputy Governor – Oni Esther Oluwatoyin5. Party – ACPNGovernor – Rufai Adebisi MujidatDeputy Governor – Agboola Peter Oluremi6. Party – ADGovernor – James Olugbenga AkintolaDeputy Governor – Abdulhakeem Oyeniyi Bello7. Party – ADCGovernor – Fatai Akinade AkinbadeDeputy Governor – Arowolo Oladele8. Party – ADPGovernor – Adeoti Moshood OlalekanDeputy Governor – Durotoye Adeolu Akinbola9. Party – AGAGovernor – Kehinde Olufemi LawrenceDeputy Governor – Lawal Oluseyi Afusat10. Party – AGAPGovernor – Adejola Adebayo RufusDeputy Governor – Adebayo Adewale Olaolu11. Party – ANRPGovernor – Alarape Babatunde A.Deputy Governor – Adelu Ayoade David12. Party – APAGovernor – Adeleke Adesoji M.ADeputy Governor – Agbonmagbe Tosin Omowumi13. Party – APCGovernor – Adegboyega Isiaka OyetolaDeputy Governor – Benedict Olugboyega Alabi14. Party – APGAGovernor – Oluwatoki Adetokunbo Adedayo A.Deputy Governor – Adefila Mary Olaitan (Nee Olaleke)15. Party – APPGovernor – Ekundayo Ademola PreciousDeputy Governor – Ojo Olugbenga Samuel16. Party – BNPPGovernor – Olapade Olajide VictorDeputy Governor – Dunmade Adejoke Wuraola17. Party – C4CGovernor –Ilori Titus OluwafemiDeputy Governor – Alabi Temitayo Kadijat18. Party – DAGovernor – Mutiu Abiodun IbrahimDeputy Governor – Fafioye Hammed Abiodun19. Party – DPCGovernor – Aderemi AreeDeputy Governor – Onitayo Yemisi Mary20. Party – DPPGovernor – Solomon Ayodeji OniDeputy Governor – Issa Ademola Aderibigbe21. Party – FJPGovernor – Babatunde Salako JosephDeputy Governor – Onifade Saheed Alade22. Party – GDPNGovernor – Adetipe Adebodun AbiolaDeputy Governor – Ajiboye Funke23. Party – GPNGovernor – Rafiu Shehu AnifowoseDeputy Governor – Oluwatoyin Adebayo24. Party – HDPGovernor – Adedoyin Adegoke Joshua OluwoleDeputy Governor – Olawale Adesoye Adewumi25. Party – KPGovernor – Fabiyi Oluseyi OlubunmiDeputy Governor – Ibrahim Adekunle Akande26. Party – LPGovernor – Babatunde Olaniyi LoyeDeputy Governor – Aderonke Adebayor Jabar27. Party – MMNGovernor – Raphael A. FeranmiDeputy Governor – Ariyo Sunday Sina28. Party – MPNGovernor – Lawal Ganiyu AkanfeDeputy Governor – Idowu Kayode Olusegun29. Party – NCPGovernor – Kamarudeen Kalemi AbiodunDeputy Governor – Lawal Temitope Serifat30. Party – NPCGovernor – Olaniyi Anthony FadahunsiDeputy Governor – Abdulrasheed Afusat Olanike31. Party – NEPPGovernor – Jegede Hannah TaiwoDeputy Governor – Rebecca Adeleke Oladepo32. Party – NNPPGovernor – Adefare Segun AdegokeDeputy Governor – Adeyeye Nurudeen Adeyemi33. Party – PANDELGovernor – Adebayo RasheedatDeputy Governor – Ajibola Fatimat34. Party – PDCGovernor – Kolawole Rafiu OjonlaDeputy Governor – Oladapo Deborah Oluwatoyin35. Party – PDPGovernor – Ademola Nirudeen AdelekeDeputy Governor – Albert A. Adeogun36. Party – PPAGovernor – Adedokun Musbau OlalekanDeputy Governor – Ibrahim Bukola37. Party – PPCGovernor – Ifeolu Kehinde AdewumiDeputy Governor – Sunday Makinde Babawale38. Party – PPNGovernor – Akintunde AdesojiDeputy Governor – Akanmu Saheed Abiodun39. Party – PRPGovernor –Badmus Tajudeen AdefolaDeputy Governor – Olajire Gbolahan40. Party – PTGovernor – Adegboyega AderemiDeputy Governor – Usman Omobolaji Taofeek41. Party – RPGovernor – Ayodele Mercy TosinDeputy Governor – Adejumo Mukaila42. Party – SDPGovernor – Iyiola OmisoreDeputy Governor – Lawal Azeez Olayemi43. Party – SNPGovernor – Ayoade Ezekiel AdegboyegaDeputy Governor – Omolade Anike Adebayo44. Party – SPNGovernor – Alfred AdegokeDeputy Governor – Lameed Gafar45. Party – UPNGovernor – Adediji Olanrewaju AdewuyiDeputy Governor – Alabi Ola-Olu Adeniyi46. Party – UPPGovernor – Odutade Olagunju AdesanyaDeputy Governor – Karonwi Festus Olamilekan47. Party – YDPGovernor – Adebayo Adeolu ElishaDeputy Governor – Aleem Atinuke48. Party – YPPGovernor – Adetunji Olubunmi OmotayoDeputy Governor – Salawu Kareem Adeniyi