National Chairman of the Labour Party Dr Mike Omotoso on Thursday said the party will deliver about 16 million votes to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections.Dr Omotoso, 2015 governorship candidate of the party said this on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital at the launch of canvassers for President Buhari’s reelection in next year presidential election.Earlier, Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed hinted that the president’s reelection would be boosted by no less than 16 million votes through the administration’s feeding programme for school pupils.The Labour Party chairman said the party was on discussion with the All progressives Congress (APC).He added that the time to salvage the time from one man’s rule is now, assuring that the party would deliver workers’ votes to the president.He added that “no man is God. This is the time to bail our people out of the political bondage.”“However, our terms with APC must align with the ideals of the workers, as the party is that of the downtrodden and the masses,” he said.Also speaking interim Caretaker chair of APC in the state Hon Bashir Bolarinwa urged all to sincerely queue behind Alhaji Lai Mohammed as he is the current leader of the party in the state.He added that “with that we capture power from a hegemony that had over the years held us hostage.“We must not allowed ourselves to be deceived by the blackmails and lies against President Muhammadu Buhari against his reelection.Prophets are not respected in their homes. What happened in 1985 when he was overthrown must not happen in 2019.”