There was large voter turnout in many parts of Ekiti State on Saturday.Residents are voting to elect a new governor who will hold their mandate for four years.Eligible voters had thronged their polling units in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital as early as 6.00 am.There was early arrival of electoral officials and security men in many of the polling stations.Many communities in Ekiti North senatorial district witnessed impressive voter turnout.The communities include Ifaki, Ayegbaju, Oye, Imojo, Itaji, Ayede, Oloje, Ilafon and Isan.No report of violence has been heard so far.