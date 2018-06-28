The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the PDP, said this while receiving party leaders from Kogi state at the headquarters of the opposition party in Abuja on Wednesday.





He also asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence investigation on Oshiomhole.





“The PDP restates the demand that the EFCC immediately commence investigation against Oshiomhole, otherwise, it would have no ground upon which to continue to arrest, investigate and arraign other Nigerians on allegations of corruption”, he said.





He alleged that APC government used their states money to fund the APC convention.





“It is unimaginable that while Nigerians are suffering untold economic hardship, including unpaid salaries, due to the misrule of the APC, governors elected on the platform of the APC diverted N150 million each, amounting to a humongous N3.6 billion to fund their wasteful national convention in Abuja,” Ologbondiyan said.





“Recently, the Brooking Report shows that under President Buhari and APC governors, millions of Nigerians are daily dropping below poverty line. According to the report, Nigeria under Buhari has become poverty capital of the world. There is hunger and starvation everywhere, yet the APC stole N3.6 billion from public coffers to fund its national convention.





“Everybody knows that APC is a party of corruption, that is why their choice of a national chairman is an individual overburdened by allegations of humongous corruption and alleged stealing of public funds, yet enjoying presidential cover, even when the petitions against him at the EFCC is in the public domain.”





The PDP spokesman also questioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the funds spent on the APC convention.





“Each time President Buhari postures as a man of integrity, informed Nigerians shudder,” he said.





“If he is a man of integrity, why is he condoning corruption in his presidency and surrounding himself with corrupt people? Why is he blocking the investigation of Oshiomhole over corruption allegations? Why did he allow looted funds to be used for his party’s national convention? Buhari is not a man of integrity as his handlers want Nigerians to believe.”