Troops attached to 153 Taskforce Battalion in collaboration with elements of Cameroonian Defence Forces on Monday killed 23 Boko Haram terrorists.
The suspected terrorists were killed in battle with the troops who were on clearance operation.
According to Army spokesman, Texas Chukwu, a Brigadier General, several other terrorists were wounded during the encounter.
Chukwu, who issued a statement on the incident said the troops recovered dix AK47 rifles, two FN rifles, eight AK47 magazines, 33 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition, a link of 7.62mm NATO and two motorcycles.
He said: “Also, troops had earlier cleared numerous villages in the Lake Chad region including Bulakeisa, Tumbuma Babba, Abbaganaram and Dan Baure.
“The public is advised to report suspicious activities or movements to law enforcement agents at all times.”
