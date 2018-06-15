 List of Nigerian celebrities recently ‘harassed’ by Police SARS | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
List of Nigerian celebrities recently 'harassed' by Police SARS

The special anti-robbery squad (SARS) has gained a reputation for harassing Nigerians, and celebrities are no exception.

The antics of SARS operatives have been on the lips of many Nigerians in recent time. Victims and non-victims of the police division have continued to raise their voices on social media, hoping for government intervention.

On Thursday, DMW star Mayorkun reportedly had his interview with Dotun of Cool FM disrupted.

Mayorkun tweeted about his encounter, saying: “Good morning, may you not be harassed by SARS today in Jesus name.”

On-air-personality Dotun further shed light on the occurrence, saying: “They caught you & disrupted our interview time yesterday. Sad lots.”


Mayorkun then explained to a fan that a pay-off and a selfie got him off the hook but the interruption caused him to miss his second interview.

The incident took place a few weeks after Dotun had shared his tale of being harassed over the colour of his hair.

“SARS kuku catch me finally cos of my hair,” he said in a Twitter post.

“My ID saved me. It was so funny. They were so convinced they’ve caught a yahoo boy.”

In a more intense encounter, DJ Obi on Thursday shared a video of his vehicle on his Instagram Story, saying: “SARS just shot at my tire.

“If I didn’t have to travel for work, today would be the day I publicly burn my Nigerian passport.

“My fellow Nigerians we are doomed.”



Likewise, Reekado Banks recently gave an account of his encounter with SARS operatives whom he said pointed guns at him but calmed down when they realised he was a celebrity.

“I don’t even know the difference between SARS and armed robbers,” the ‘Jeje’ singer said.

“The ones I met today overtook in a regular car, no uniforms, immediately pointed their guns and asked that we came down from the car, then calmed down when they noticed me. Biko what if I wasn’t me ?”

Arguably the most high profile incident was the birthday party of Jaywon which was disrupted by SARS operatives.

In a viral video shot in the Lekki area of Lagos, the operatives can be seen causing a scene.



Mavin artiste, Johnny Drille, also revealed that he has been stopped by SARS operatives on more than one occasion.

Like Dotun, Drille suspects it may have something to do with his hairdo.


Asides from the aforementioned six, many celebrities and Nigerians often lament about victimisation and alleged brutality by operatives of SARS.

The police on Friday releasedphone numbers and email addresses through which Nigerians can lodge complaintsabout the special anti-robbery squad.

