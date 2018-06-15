The special anti-robbery squad (SARS) has gained a reputation for harassing Nigerians, and celebrities are no exception.
On-air-personality Dotun further shed light on the occurrence, saying: “They caught you & disrupted our interview time yesterday. Sad lots.”
Mayorkun then explained to a fan that a pay-off and a selfie got him off the hook but the interruption caused him to miss his second interview.
“My ID saved me. It was so funny. They were so convinced they’ve caught a yahoo boy.”
“My fellow Nigerians we are doomed.”
“The ones I met today overtook in a regular car, no uniforms, immediately pointed their guns and asked that we came down from the car, then calmed down when they noticed me. Biko what if I wasn’t me ?”
In a viral video shot in the Lekki area of Lagos, the operatives can be seen causing a scene.
Like Dotun, Drille suspects it may have something to do with his hairdo.
The antics of SARS operatives have been on the lips of many Nigerians in recent time. Victims and non-victims of the police division have continued to raise their voices on social media, hoping for government intervention.
On Thursday, DMW star Mayorkun reportedly had his interview with Dotun of Cool FM disrupted.
Mayorkun tweeted about his encounter, saying: “Good morning, may you not be harassed by SARS today in Jesus name.”
Good morning, may you not be harassed by SARS today in Jesus Name.— MAYORKUN (@IamMayorKun) June 14, 2018
They caught you & disrupted our interview time yesterday. Sad lots 💔 https://t.co/9DSO3qZzC0— Dotuncoolfm (@iamDo2dtun) June 14, 2018
Na selfie and the least bar solve the matter but iMissed my second interview still 🤷🏼♂️ https://t.co/gqr0wKiswC— MAYORKUN (@IamMayorKun) June 14, 2018
The incident took place a few weeks after Dotun had shared his tale of being harassed over the colour of his hair.
“SARS kuku catch me finally cos of my hair,” he said in a Twitter post.
SARS kuku catch me finally cos of my hair. My ID card saved me. It was so funny. They were so convinced they’ve caught a yahoo boy. 6 fully armed men but one was so aware. He said “Do2dtun abi” I replied “Yes”.. he said “Dey go. I sabi you” ... *breathe in and out*— Dotuncoolfm (@iamDo2dtun) May 22, 2018
I am like when do you become your hair? It was so funny. They blocked my car at Ikota but it made even more sense that they actually can pick you for the littlest things. God save us— Dotuncoolfm (@iamDo2dtun) May 22, 2018
In a more intense encounter, DJ Obi on Thursday shared a video of his vehicle on his Instagram Story, saying: “SARS just shot at my tire.
“If I didn’t have to travel for work, today would be the day I publicly burn my Nigerian passport.
Likewise, Reekado Banks recently gave an account of his encounter with SARS operatives whom he said pointed guns at him but calmed down when they realised he was a celebrity.
“I don’t even know the difference between SARS and armed robbers,” the ‘Jeje’ singer said.
Arguably the most high profile incident was the birthday party of Jaywon which was disrupted by SARS operatives.I don’t even know the difference btw SARZ and ARMED ROBBERS! The ones I met today over took in a regular car, No uniforms, immediately pointed their guns and asked that we came down from the car, then calmed down when they noticed me. Biko what if I wasn’t me ??? 😩😩— REEKADO BANKS (@ReekadoBanks) June 3, 2018
Mavin artiste, Johnny Drille, also revealed that he has been stopped by SARS operatives on more than one occasion.
I've been getting stopped by SARS in danfos everyday since two days now.— Johnny Drille (@Johnnydrille) June 14, 2018
I think it's got something to do with my hairstyle.#EndSARS o
Asides from the aforementioned six, many celebrities and Nigerians often lament about victimisation and alleged brutality by operatives of SARS.
The police on Friday releasedphone numbers and email addresses through which Nigerians can lodge complaintsabout the special anti-robbery squad.
