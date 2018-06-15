The police have released phone numbers and email addresses for the public to lodge complaints against personnel of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS).
Months after, the campaign has resurfaced on various social media platforms, with citizens saying the alleged brutality by SARS operatives is getting worse.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, the police said the public could report any incident for “investigation and further actions”.
“Aggrieved members of the public who have any complaint in the past or present of violation of their rights by any Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) personnel anywhere in the country should report through any of the following channels for investigation and further actions,” the tweet read.
IGP X-SQUAD
0902 690 0729, 08078662130, 08174041000 – CALLS
0903 227 8905 – SMS
0903 562 1377 – whatsapp
Email: integrityxsquad@gmail.com.
IGP MONITORING UNIT
igpmonitoringabj@yahoo.com
08036242591.
FORCE PUBLIC COMPLAINT BUREAU
07056792065 Calls/SMS/whatsapp
08088450152 Calls/SMS/whatsapp
Email: bailisfree@gmail.com, pressforabuja@gmail.com
Twitter: @PoliceNG.
PUBLIC COMPLAINT RAPID RESPONSE UNIT (PCRRU)
08057000001 – Calls Only
08057000002 – Calls Only
08057000003 – SMS & whatsapp only
Twitter: @PoliceNG_PCRRU.
PRIVATE SECTOR
Nigeria Policing Programme (NGO)
oluogunsakin@hotmail.com.
EIE NIGERIA
#PoliceIsYourFriend
#AskThePolice.”
In December 2017, many Nigerians took to social media to call for the proscription of SARS over its alleged brutality.
Thereafter, Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), ordered the reorganisation of the squad.
