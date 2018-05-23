Thirty-five political parties will be participating in the July 14 Ekiti governorship poll, out of the 68 registered parties, the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmud has said.Yakubu disclosed this yesterday after hosting a delegation of female parliamentarians in West Africa led by Assaita Daffe.The visiting team was at the INEC headquarters to formally present the ECOWAS publication on Gender and Election Strategic Framework and Action Plan.The INEC boss disclosed that the timeline for submission of candidates’ names has elapsed, but added that there is still room for any of the 35 political parties to substitute candidates, if need be.He had earlier assured his guests that the commission was committed to working with the political parties to achieve increased women representation in politics.Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Aissata Daffe, through an interpreter, had underscored the need for increased women participation in appointive and elective offices.