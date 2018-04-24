Fresh reports reaching NigerianEye.com has it that the Nigerian police force again re-arrested the senator representing Kogi west constituency, Dino Melaye at a hospital where he is receiving treatment.
NE recalls that after his alleged escape from the police, Dino sustained injury and was rushed to a hospital.
Reports have it that the Police spokesman, Mr Jimoh Moshood on hearing where Dino was, stormed the hospital along with 30 Police officers.
Currently, Dino has been re-arrested by the Nigerian police but have not been taken away from the hospital. He is currently receiving treatment.
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/04/breaking-dino-melaye-re-arrested-zankli-hospital/
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.