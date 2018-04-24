 BREAKING: Dino Melaye re-arrested while receiving treatment in the hospital | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Fresh reports reaching NigerianEye.com has it that the Nigerian police force again re-arrested the senator representing Kogi west constituency, Dino Melaye at a hospital where he is receiving treatment.


NE recalls that after his alleged escape from the police, Dino sustained injury and was rushed to a hospital.




Reports have it that the Police spokesman, Mr Jimoh Moshood on hearing where Dino was, stormed the hospital along with 30 Police officers.

Currently, Dino has been re-arrested by the Nigerian police but have not been taken away from the hospital. He is currently receiving treatment.

