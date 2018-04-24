Fresh reports reachinghas it that the Nigerian police force again re-arrested the senator representing Kogi west constituency, Dino Melaye at a hospital where he is receiving treatment.Reports have it that the Police spokesman, Mr Jimoh Moshood on hearing where Dino was, stormed the hospital along with 30 Police officers.Currently, Dino has been re-arrested by the Nigerian police but have not been taken away from the hospital. He is currently receiving treatment.Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/04/breaking-dino-melaye-re-arrested-zankli-hospital/