Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has just been admitted into the intensive care unit of Zankili Medical Center, Mabuchi, in the federal capital territory (FCT).

He was said to have been brought into the hospital after sustaining injuries in a bid to escape.





The hospital ambulance brought him to the hospital around 4:25pm, after which he was admitted into the emergency unit.





There were no security operatives when he arrived.





We learnt that the senator was reportedly being led to court by the policemen on Tuesday afternoon when he attempted to escape.

It was gathered that the police vehicle carrying Melaye turned to an unknown location, around Area 1, Abuja.





Unconfirmed reports have it that they had manhandled him and had planned to take him to Kogi, his home state.





Melaye was said to have immediately jumped out of the vehicle, wounding himself in the process.





Recall that Melaye has been objecting to the decision to either be arrested by the Kogi police command or arraigned before the Kogi high court on security grounds which reportedly pitched him against the law enforcement agents.



The fear of Melaye’s safety was heightened following lingering political difference he has been having with Governor Yahaya Bello of his home state.

The fear of Melaye’s safety was heightened following lingering political difference he has been having with Governor Yahaya Bello of his home state.

More to follow…